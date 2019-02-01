The worthy son of a virtuous farmer

D V Sankara Rao By

Express News Service

In 1894, Swami Vivekananda delivered a moving account of the life of peasants in rural India who were affected by poverty and degradation unleashed onto them by a “mere handful of Englishmen”. The Swami said Indian masses were living on a mere 50 cents a month, and were mostly sustaining themselves on porridge alone.

Reading about the situation prevailing then brings to my mind an incident from the past. I was sitting next to my father while he was scanning land documents of my grandfather that were compiled during British days. My father suddenly slipped into a sad mood. The reason was that he was stunned that my grandfather’s occupation in the land papers was mentioned as ‘coolie’, though he was a large farmer.

Father somehow broke away from the age-old family farm, did graduation and entered service, but he still maintained the austerity of a farmer. Although educated and comfortably employed, father was ever clad in a traditional Andhra dhovati and shirt.

Father once narrated to me an interesting anecdote. A man who subsequently served as a civil servant was his classmate in A C College, Guntur. One day when father was sauntering up and down the college grounds, a clumsy and aged person, ostensibly a cobbler, approached him to lead him to his son, ‘Rathiah’. Father took him to his friend. But to my father’s dismay, his classmate Ratnam was trying to avoid his unusual visitor as he felt ashamed to acknowledge the man as his dad openly. My father understood the piquant situation and told his friend in a stern voice thus: “Look Ratnam. I know he is your father. Please receive him.” Ratnam realised his folly.

Father excelled in service. He was the only Indian among the two executives awarded with a gold medal for the distinguished and faithful service he rendered to his foreign employer. The second person who was honoured with a gold medal then was one Micky Isaacs.

What is more surprising is that father served as a councillor of the Guntur Municipality for one term in the early 1950s, simultaneously with his job. He did not choose to continue for the next term. This is maybe an indication that politics then was not considered a means to make money. Father proved that he was the worthy son of a virtuous farmer.

D V Sankara Rao

Email: dvsankararao@gmail.com