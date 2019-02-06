Home Opinions Mindspace

A British tradition kept alive in B’luru

Every year on the first of January, the stretch near the Cox Town Market in East Bengaluru comes alive with stalls, street performances, artisans, vendors and games.

Published: 06th February 2019

By N J Ravi Chander
Every year on the first of January, the stretch near the Cox Town Market in East Bengaluru comes alive with stalls, street performances, artisans, vendors and games. The entire street gets transformed into a riot of colour, sights and sounds. Christened as the ‘Market Fair’ the celebration has its origins in the British period when the colonial masters introduced it to ring in the New Year. 

This part of town was once the bastion of Europeans and the Anglo-Indian community. They loved their liquor, food and meat, and celebration was a way of life. Blessed with deep pockets they also shopped till they dropped. Their way of life rubbed off on the other residents and though many of them have migrated to Europe, Australia and Canada, the tradition continues to this day.

Preparations begin a few days before the big event. Vendors from various parts of the state descend on the stretch and set up shop wherever space is available. The early birds grab the vantage positions while the late owls have to make do with the available space. Every nook and corner is crammed with hawkers and even the side of the street is not spared as pushcart vendors take them over. 

In the old days, the market fair had prizes for the best stalls. The vegetable, fruit, fish and meat stalls, which were permanently housed here before they were demolished and rebuilt, were the real show-stoppers. The colourful vegetable and fruit stalls, which displayed fresh produce from the farms in perfect geometrical patterns, were a treat to the eye and so were the meat stalls that put up the finest cuts of lamb and fish. The mayor, who was the chief guest, would give away the trophies to the winners.

Since our family lived in the vicinity of the market we were regulars to the fair. We would troop off in the morning along with our late father, M N Jayaraman, and treat ourselves to cakes, ice creams and sugar candies that came in assorted shapes and sizes. The toys and balloons were a bonus. We also enjoyed the rides on the merry-go-round and the simple pleasures of watching still films on the hand-rolled projector. The fair was also an opportunity to bump into a friend or relative with whom we had lost touch. The carnival goes on at the appointed day every year, but the old charm that we experienced during the halcyon days is certainly missing.

N J Ravi Chander

