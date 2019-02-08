A gathering on the banks of river Pamba

Elizabeth Koshy By

Express News Service

The sands of River Pamba have emerged out of the deep waters after flood and fury to the present serene state, exposing enough of it to benevolently hold the members of the Marthoma Church for the 124th time in its generous bosom.

This year’s convention will mark the end of the year-long centenary celebrations of the women’s wing of the Church. On February 9, the eve of the opening, women belonging to the Church from all over the world are expected to participate in what will hopefully be one of the largest gatherings of the fairer sex, all dressed in white on the sand bed.

As the faithful come together for one of the largest Christian gatherings in Asia, the Maramon Convention, the silent prayer on everyone’s lips would be that their beloved Thirumeni, the 100-year-old Bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom, will not only be well enough to grace the occasion, but also say a few words.

Mar Chrysostom, when asked about the secret of his longevity, often jokes that he is still around because God thinks he is not ready for heaven yet! But the Sabarimala tantri thinks otherwise and once said that if asked to show one good man, he would point to the bishop. In the Bible, God tells Abraham that He will not destroy Sodom if even 10 righteous people were found. Could it be that the lives of people in this area were spared due to the existence of some good people?

While we thank God for restoring everything to its former self, the bed of the Pamba is being levelled and spruced up for the big event to be conducted from February 10-17, when the little town will bear a festive look. The area surrounding the river would be lined with shops selling stuff from eatables to clothes, toys and whatever, to lure people of all ages. People from all communities come in large numbers just to participate in the annual shopping fiesta. The venue will also be zealously guarded against garbage.

This year, the evening session from 7-8 pm, which was exclusive to men due to security reasons, has been scrapped and a 5-6.30 pm session, open to all, has been introduced to ensure gender equality.Amidst all the hoopla, the faithful will also have a chance to meet long-lost relatives, friends or to even mentally fix marriages upon seeing ‘ideal’ matches. Such religious events also have a social relevance as they reinforce human relationships and create a spirit of oneness among people.



