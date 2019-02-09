A miracle we often take for granted

Tilak Baker By

Express News Service

I just realised this was one of the most blissful moments of my life. The change was sudden and massive—from father to grandfather. A life-changing moment. There she was, small, precious and hardly visible among the swathes of cloth that kept her bound together and warm. Truly a living miracle.

Little did we realise that our journey into sleepless nights was just beginning. An ordinary home was suddenly transferred into a hive of activity—cries at all hours of the day and night, and a clothes dryer long lost in the attic suddenly becoming the centre of attraction, flapping away with nappies, flannels and towels of all shapes and sizes, all vying to catch the scorching sun.

The little one had completely taken over our lives, the routine we followed and the TV programmes we watched; even our food habits took on an entirely different turn. The place seemed to be overflowing with an abundance of baby accessories. To cap it all, I was hastily bundled out of our single bedroom that was now well and truly taken over by the new arrival. Having now been forcefully thrown out, I found myself setting up home in our otherwise hardly visited storeroom; luckily a camp bed borrowed from the neighbours ensured a sleeping space in the dining room!

I remember a month or so ago being quizzed by a new shop owner who was curious to know about our children. When I told him that I had a daughter who was married and settled elsewhere, he could hardly believe his ears. I can’t help imagining what would have happened if I had told him that I was now a grandfather. I guess it’s the clean-shaven look and the shock of black hair that helps with the young look!

Recently, a friend of mine sent me a picture of a baby dreamily looking over the shoulder of her mother on WhatsApp. The caption said, “Whenever you feel sad, play with a kid, that smile will heal all your pain.” How true, looking at the helplessness of such a small creature incapable of doing anything by itself ignites within you hope, happiness and purpose.

Of late, I find myself looking at people and imagining how much effort, care, and sacrifice must have gone into moulding them into adulthood. The unceasing and uninterrupted love and affection with a large dose of selflessness are the ingredients that go into building up and sustaining that miracle of life which we very often so easily take for granted.