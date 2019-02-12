Charming quirks that add colour to our lives

Sandhya Vasudev By

Cats have always been in and out of our home. Some came voluntarily and went on to get domesticated. I noticed that many of them developed quirky behaviours with regard to certain objects or people. I remember the way two feline siblings used to fight for the right of place on a cushioned rocking chair. The winner would sleep on the chair while the other cat would sleep on the floor right beneath.

One of the cats had the habit of digging into my dress a number of times before settling on my lap for a catnap. Another never used to lap up any spilt milk; it seemed below his dignity as he would always be fed on a saucer. When animals have such idiosyncrasies, can humans be left behind?

My father used to maintain three muslin towels hung on three hooks. One was exclusively for the face and upper body, another for the lower body while the third one was used by him exclusively for the feet! He would ask us to get his first, second or third towel according to need.

Recently I visited a relative’s place for lunch. The said relative, a veritable laughing Buddha, could be expected to be eating out of a large plate. But surprisingly his wife had placed a small plate and his large hand seemed to cover it. The relative smilingly explained that the plate had been with him since childhood and he could not think of eating from any other plate.

Decades ago an aunt of mine went abroad to visit her daughter. The metal detector beeped when her bag passed through and the officials were astounded when they discovered a big brass plate carried by her. She explained to them that she ate only from that plate and none other fearing contamination. They were bemused to say the least!

Many of us have a favourite chair or even a coveted spot on the sofa, a la Dr Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory TV series. A colleague of mine used to wash her sari set daily after reaching home saying they carried the dirt of the roads. An aunt of mine would wash the neatly ironed new blouse delivered by the tailor, saying it had a distinct smell. And a dear friend still carefully marks one side of the bed cover with a flower motif to denote the head placement.

It is each person’s inherent eccentricities that make us different and the world exciting. So let us raise a toast to each man’s idiosyncrasy.



