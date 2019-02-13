We don’t know our neighbours anymore

P Subramanian By

A flurry of activity indicated that someone had occupied a neighbouring house which was vacant for a few months. Even after a fortnight, the wife and I did not break ice with our neighbours. Being city slickers, we kept a distance. Maybe we acquired it from the Brits, who ruled us for long. Years ago, the Punch magazine joked that two Brits abroad wouldn’t talk to each other unless a third person introduced them.

Some city dwellers do not approach each other for help, since daily necessities are available at a stone’s throw in most localities. The kirana store or now a supermarket at the corner of our street sells provisions, milk, vegetables and fruits.

Years ago, this was not the case. Whenever my father was transferred to a new place, we were always at a loss to know where to go for our next meal. Even shops selling groceries were hard to find. My mother would be compelled to approach a neighbour to know where to get milk for boiling in the new house. Sometimes, kind neighbours lent us some milk to be recouped when we bought our own milk from a milkman.

It was common for neighbours to borrow sugar and provisions in small quantities and promptly return it when acquired from a distant shop in the town. Sometimes, a better-off neighbour refused to accept a returned provision, saying, “What are neighbours for if we cannot lend you a little sugar in times of need?” When my siblings and I whined to mother that we did not have any playmates at a new place, mother would find some neighbours’ children playing together and request them to enrol us in their games.

Enquiring about a neighbour’s welfare or about their kith and kin did not make one a meddling nosey parker in villages. There was no desire for complete privacy in villages. It also had a deterring effect on socially unaccepted activities. Someone eloping was unthinkable since everybody in the village would know who was in touch with whom.

During festive occasions neighbours exchanged sweets and savouries with each other. Neighbours relished them without qualms about the oil, salt and sugar content in them. Perhaps, less knowledge about LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, etc., was a blessing in disguise. Alas, some cool-as-ice city slickers are reluctant to talk to each other, leave alone eating food items prepared by each other.

