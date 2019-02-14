What Pythagoras from Nagercoil taught us

K Shankar By

Express News Service

The six years I spent in school in Trivandrum left me with pleasant memories that I still cherish and this was partly due to incredibly committed teachers. They made my schooling years the most satisfying and fulfilling part of my life.

Chellayan, my maths teacher, stands out in my memory. He was tall, heavily built and dressed simply in white dhotis and loose, full sleeved shirts. Hailing from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, he had a particular passion for geometry. Some of that passed on to me and I developed a fascination for it.

Chellayan used to conduct extra classes on Saturday mornings till lunch. These extra class days were great fun. We trooped into the deserted school and sat enthralled for hours as our maths teacher solved geometric conundrums with charming ease and great passion. But during one of these sessions I saw him stumped—for the first and last time. Chellayan was teaching us the Pythagoras theorem, which said that the square of the hypotenuse in a right angled triangle is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides. The proof for this theorem was not in our syllabus. But one of the smart kids asked Chellayan if he knew the proof. He was taken aback, probably because he never expected such a poser.

But being the quintessential maths teacher, he took up the challenge and in the next hour he expounded the proof for the theorem in as simple a manner as possible. I remember us listening to him in awe and admiration. From the next day he earned the sobriquet of “Pythagoras”— a fitting name to a great teacher.

Years later I was working as a bank officer when I saw my old teacher come unsteadily into my office for undertaking some banking transaction. He had aged much and his eyesight was not good. He could not recognise me even after I told him I was one of his students. I helped him quickly with his business and when he held my hands saying “Thank you” I could see tears glistening in his eyes. He patted my head saying “God bless” and departed. That was the last I saw of my teacher. I later came to know that he had died.

I can never forget him even after four and half decades because he was more than a teacher. Chellayan was a wonderful person who loved his students and gave them all the knowledge he possessed—a priceless gift.

K Shankar

