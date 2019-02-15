Superstition is merely fear of uncertainty

Vimla Menon By

Decades ago, when I went to join the bank where I had secured a job, the branch manager welcomed me saying, “Madam, I am glad you have chosen a very good day and time to join duty.” I was about to blurt out that it had nothing to do with beliefs and that I had to meet the deadline, but restrained myself out of an instinct of self-preservation. I did not want to give the impression that I was a total rebel in such matters. First impressions count, you know.

I found myself in these situations often in my time at the bank. Customers would ask that the disbursal date and time of their sanctioned loans be changed because the day was not auspicious or the time allotted to them for availing the loan fell during rahukaalam. Well, no one has yet undertaken a statistical study of the “time” of the disbursal of loans that go bad, so we have no idea whether the time chosen by them was really auspicious or not. Or maybe it was auspicious for borrowers who had no intention of paying back what they owe.

I remember a colleague who once kept observing the navratna ring I was wearing and remarked, “Madam, I trust you are wearing this for good fortune, but it appears that whoever advised you to wear it has not told you that the diamond on it should face this side, not the side you are wearing.” He was aghast when I told him that being fond of rings I wore them to match my dress and the navratna was a shortcut as it had all the colours. It is convenient for when I wear a dress for which I had no ring with a stone of matching colour, or had no time that day to rummage through my collection.

Once a friend and I began a journey by car and a black cat crossed our path. My friend kept cribbing from then that the journey was going to be a fiasco, but in fact everything went so smoothly that my friend soon forgot the cat.

I have always been amused by many practices followed by people, like watching out for the first person who comes from the opposite side when you are off somewhere important, tying lemons and chillies at the entrance of houses to ward off evils, citing the timely ring of bells or the clicking sound made by the house lizard as an indicator of the veracity of something said and so many other such beliefs. I think that whatever is in store for you will occur in spite of all these precautions. So why bother?

