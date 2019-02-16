The values we are not teaching kids today

Swami Nagarajan By

The other day, my son, in XII standard, came home and proclaimed loudly his hunger pangs. My wife tried to figure out what would satisfy him. Traditional tiffin like idli, dosa or bonda has failed to excite him for a long time now. He opened the fridge, gave the shelves a cursory look and declared there was nothing suitable in the house. He began looking at some fancy roll on his smartphone. He selected the item, looked at his mother for permission (not that she had any other option; she knew by now it was better to just gracefully nod her head) and completed the transaction in a jiffy.

Is this instant gratification? I remember we used to long for festivals and other occasions. Each day would bring its own fabulous food items. Sweet Pongal during Makara Sankranti, an array of sweetmeats for Diwali and seedai for Gokulashtami. If we wanted mother to make some special items, that would have to be some occasion. Even a birthday will do. But then, how many birthdays do we get? We would count the English birthdays as well as our star birthdays. That’s about it. The longing for food or meeting cousins or playing was the very essence of such occasions.

This is not just about food. A pen used to be such a precious personal item. Not once did I give my pen to anyone, even for a minute. If we decided to ask for a new pen, we would craft elaborate arguments, write them down and rehearse with mother before gathering the courage to approach father. Sometimes, mother acted as a broker. Then we would wait with trepidation for her to emerge after a tete-a-tete with father. Just the look on her face told us the outcome. This is not to say father is emotionally aloof or overly logical. He is equally affectionate but never failed to question us to check if our needs were genuine.

We might get a new pen or a coveted geometry box for a birthday. Of course, if a pen broke or was lost, we would get a new one, though only after a stern warning. There was an occasion or a special situation associated with every item bought. This made us see things in the right perspective and do due diligence in usage and safe-keeping.

My son wanted a roll and he got it. It was no occasion. Just an ordinary day. It was so easy to order. And he did. Did we act in the right way as parents in inculcating values? I just do not know or perhaps do not want to know.

