The big bungalows built in sylvan locales

My son recently moved into an old colonial bungalow, steeped in history, deep inside Munnar’s tea country. Almost everything about it is evocative of a laid-back British way of life popular in the pre-1970s when they still ruled the roost there.

The prominent bird bath on the lawn, the sprawling garden ablaze with flowers, the ornate pillars of the portico, the big and airy rooms with their bay windows, the ponderous furniture so reminiscent of the Victorian era, the stone fireplaces that seem to exude warmth even without a fire, the boarded flooring and the bulky wrought-iron stove squatting in the kitchen like an overworked cook, the quaint children’s house and the stable—all spoke of the unrushed and leisurely pace of life in those days.

Pottering around the garden, I noticed the inscription on the iron lid of the septic tank: “Richardson &

Cruddas, Sanitary Engineers, Madras”. The airtight lid had stood the test of time, being still functional. Then, engraved on the front doorstep, I found the year of the building’s construction: 1929. The bungalow, however, wears its 90 years lightly thanks to timely maintenance.

The edifice itself has a distinct charm of its own, with its maroon-hued roof and white-painted exterior standing out vividly against the ubiquitous greenery. In the background is a towering range of craggy mountains with lush tea fields seemingly creeping up their slopes.

hanks to the bungalow’s seclusion, the cacophony of traffic is never heard here. Instead, one is treated to the staccato calls of Malabar giant squirrels, the spirited whooping of Nilgiri langurs or the raucous crowing of jungle roosters besides a variety of bird calls, all from the adjacent woods.

Indeed, this is a feature common to most of Munnar’s old colonial bungalows: They are built in sylvan locales that shelter wildlife. Today I espied a barking deer browsing stealthily on the lawn. A panther is said to haunt the vicinity and wild elephants sometimes enrich the garden organically with their droppings.

Munnar’s Brits clearly liked their bungalows big, spacious and sequestered from other dwellings—very much like their sprawling country homes back home. In replicating these in Munnar in the early 1900s, they set a trend that’s now slowly catching on in the hill resort.

