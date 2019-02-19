Home Opinions Mindspace

Old world charm of an Andhra hill station

Some places deserve a revisit just as some books deserve a reread.

Published: 19th February 2019

By Sudha Devi Nayak
Express News Service

Some places deserve a revisit just as some books deserve a reread. For me the Araku Valley near Visakhapatnam is an old memory. I visited the place again and saw anew the slow winding roads, the hairpin bends, the surrounding valley lush with greenery and the misty hills—at a leisurely pace. 

On the roadside I saw men and women hawking the bounty of the hills—bright berries, jam filled with cashew nuts and almonds, and fresh vegetables that looked delectable. There was chicken stuffed in the hollows of short bamboos and roasted over coal fires meant to be eaten as a snack on the roadside. With such delicacies on either side of the road there were obviously many stops as people stepped out for a leisurely bite. Each mouthful was a treat even as a keen breeze was blowing on our faces.

Araku is not a queen among hill stations in the manner of Darjeeling or Shimla. It is an out-of-the-way place. You can unwind in its winding ways and unplug your mind from the bustle of everyday life. The valley is dotted with small cottages and even some concrete houses, and small eateries where one can grab a bite. Though there are a few big hotels, Araku is not on the tourist circuit.

While the footfall may not be high, it is undeniable that it has a simple old world beauty with its gardens, and its tribal museum with its art and crafts. What interested me most was the coffee museum that traced the birth of coffee and its many avatars around the world. The coffee grown in the plantations in Araku has a distinct flavour. The museum had an outlet with quaint wrought iron tables and chairs where one can experience a cup of coffee in the quiet, from the wide variety of beverages offered. The coffee chocolates were a treat. 

En route to the Araku Valley are the famous Borra caves with their mysterious formations of stalagmites and stalactites standing for centuries in their imaginative shapes. The place near the caves offers a breathtaking view of the valley. 

It was a day-long trip and by nightfall we were back in the city. The time spent in the valley is a vignette of life to be treasured. The day was one of quiet fulfilment and joy. And I remembered these lines from Ben Jonson’s poem: “In small portions we just beauties see; and in short measures life may perfect be.”

