Life in Kerala’s cosy ancestral homes 

Tharavadu is a fairly common term in Kerala. It roughly translates to ancestral home. Today’s tharavadu is unrecognisable in most cases to what it used to be even three to four decades ago. A typical tharavadu is usually endowed with a large and somewhat imposing iron gate, stone walls on either side of the house marking its boundaries and stone steps leading to a forecourt, which in turn marks the entrance to the house proper.

The house itself has a tiled sloping roof, doors, windows and bolts made of thick even if slightly unwieldy teakwood, raised step-stone partitioning between rooms and red-oxide flooring. Near the tharavadu is a sprawling area dotted with coconut, mango, banana, jackfruit and other trees. The inside of the home has a warehouse, the nelarkundu (the hole in the floor) for storing big copper and porcelain vessels, above which was the pattaayam for storing paddy and also unripe bananas where these would get ripened out of ‘suffocation’.

One signature aspect of most tharavadus is the naddumittam or the centre court. This space right in the centre of the house has no roof and opens straight into the skies. The tharavadu was the most happening place in those days where moments of fun and frolic entwined with moments of togetherness, sickness, grief and bereavement. As a child growing up in Delhi, the memories of running around the house during my annual vacations to Kerala are deeply etched in my mind. Going into the open fields in the early mornings with a hand-woven coir basket, along with all my cousins, to collect the fallen mangoes had an indescribable charm and excitement to it. There used to be a competition amongst us as to who would collect the largest number of mangoes. I would dread to take a walk in those fields in the early mornings today for assumed or real fears of snakes. But there were no such fears then.

When my nonagenarian father recently expressed a wish to revisit his tharavadu, I promptly decided to make a visit along with him and my sister. It used to be bustling with the activities of children and adults alike, but now it lies uninhabited, its exteriors dilapidated and its quietness deafening. Our aged father sat on the steps leading to the tharavadu all by himself as we all quietly and silently revisited our individual and separate memories of yore.

