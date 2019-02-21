Home Opinions Mindspace

Stuck on the hills on our way to Dehradun

As our car crossed the town of Mohand on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, we observed another traffic jam and vehicles being diverted.

Published: 21st February 2019

By Harish Barthwal
As our car crossed the town of Mohand on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, we observed another traffic jam and vehicles being diverted. Heavy vehicular congestion at Murad Nagar had already cost us two hours, forcing us to miss the forenoon function of our nephew’s marriage. Now at 1 pm, and 25 km away from Dehradun, we were in danger of missing the community lunch as well. We requested the cop to permit us to go straight along the main road, but he said, “Then you will not reach the city even by tomorrow evening. There has been a huge landslide.”

After diversion, one could enter the city only via the Vikas Nagar crossing, which would double the total distance. On the meandering pathway that some unfairly call a “road”, we passed through forlorn hamlets, ramshackle bridges and village folks busy in sundry farming chores. The pathway was smooth, bumpy, and even marshy or rough at times making it very risky to traverse.

After crossing a small bridge, a challenge awaited us. The around 60-feet sandy uphill patch up to the pathway warranted that each vehicle move in first gear, one by one, and with sufficient gap between them, to minimise the risk of a collision. 

After this, there was greenery on either side of the passage, with rivulets no words can describe. As our car was passing through the lanes of a village, the front left tire skidded into a nine-inch deep gutter and all my efforts to get the tyre out failed. The local folk gathered around and grasped our predicament. A bearded elderly man told the youngsters, “What are you staring at? Put small stones in front of the sunken tire, and start the car with a jerk.” I was politely asked to stay aside—it is our duty, they said. With the stone-laying strategy failing, another man demanded a wooden plank as a substitute. As the plank also did not work, a bulkier one was tried; this paid off, and my car was soon on track. 

Moved by the rescue work, I offered a token `500 note to the elderly man and asked him to distribute sweets to all. Loud and bold came the instant reaction: “You are our guest in this village. Your security is our concern in our territory.” There is little chance of my revisiting those folks, yet I shall repay that debt elsewhere, for sure.

Harish Barthwal

Email: teenbarthwal@gmail.com 

