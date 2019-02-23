The noble decision of a loving spouse

Bhadriraju Indusekhar By

Express News Service

I have known Subhash for the past several years. We were classmates while studying diploma in electrical engineering at a technical institute in Hyderabad. After successful completion of the diploma, I was engaged in a central public sector undertaking, while Subhash got a job as electrical supervisor in a multinational company in Hyderabad.

One day, I was informed by Subhash over the phone that he was getting married soon to a girl working in his company. He further told me that it was a love marriage and both liked each other very much. The marriage took place in 2012 when Subhash was 24 years old while the girl to whom he was betrothed was just 20. Thereupon they lived happily for a couple of years.

But unfortunately, Subhash faced a disaster at work in 2015. While checking a high-voltage cable of a machine at his workplace, he sustained a ghastly electric shock. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent treatment for two days and was later discharged. But the impact of the electric shock he sustained was so intense that the doctors said he would be unable to have conjugal relations for the rest of his life.

Following this unfortunate mishap, Subhash and his wife were subjected to a great deal of frustration. It was a great ill-fate for this young childless couple, who wanted a child. From day one of the accident, it was a nightmare and now, it had put an end to their conjugal life for the rest of their lives. For a few months after this accident, Subhash felt terrible over the fate meted out to his young wife who was then younger than 25.

He thought about divorcing his wife and getting her remarried to another man of her choice. Subhash even expressed his preparedness to stay alone without a life partner at the cost of sacrificing the support of his better-half for the rest of his life. Appreciating the gesture of Subhash, everyone in his family and his friends too supported his move.

But Subhash’s wife was more generous than him. She turned down the proposal and firmly resolved to stay with him for the rest of her life, though there would be no further chance of conjugal love, unlike all other couples their age. Their initial love that culminated into a marriage has thus been proven true and will sustain them for ever.