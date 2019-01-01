Hooting in classrooms at the age of seventy

Preetha Anand By

Express News Service

Recently, I accompanied my husband to his college in Raipur to attend the golden jubilee reunion of his engineering batch of 1968. The plans for it had been going on for over a year. Participating in it and watching the over-70-year olds coming back to their alma mater was a memorable experience.

Many of them were meeting each other after half a century, but the minute they saw each other there were yells of recognition, tight hugs and pure absolute joy. The current students welcomed each of their elders with a shawl and a traditional red turban. The elders then went and sat in their classroom benches and behaved like the highly spirited set of youngsters they must have been—hooting and whistling loudly with no professors to admonish them.

There were batchmates who had come from all over India and even Australia and the US. The three services were represented by a rear admiral, a lieutenant colonel and a wing commander, all from the 1968 batch. The three retired officers must have been the only guys who kept a check on the way they conducted themselves. Most batchmates had brought their wives along. I was a little wary at first since my knowledge of Hindi was minimal. But believe it or not I was able to communicate with almost everyone; language was not a barrier at all.

The meet was a three-day affair and all the elders enjoyed it in spite of it being very cold. The first day was a safari to the jungle in Naya Raipur where we actually saw lions, tigers and other animals walking around the jungle freely.

The whole of the second day was spent in college. There were felicitations and a speech by a retired faculty member who had taught this batch. The cultural evening was enjoyable. The music played by the student group had songs from Hindi movies that were hits 50 years ago.Almost all the elders forgot their ages and disabilities if any and danced to the music. It was a fantastic sight. I was praying that none of them would trip on the carpet and fall. I realised that age was a mere number.

The final day was a picnic to Sirpur, an archaeological site. The college alumni association and student volunteers took care of every possible detail during the entire trip. I thank God for all the people who came from far and near and made this experience unforgettable.