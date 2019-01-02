Watch your thoughts all through the night 

Sudha Umashanker By

Vaikunta Ekadashi, which recently went by, always reminds me of my grandmothers. It was the day on which the female energy that emerged from Lord Vishnu slayed a demon. He christened her Ekadashi and offered her a boon. Ekadashi said that whoever undertook a fast on Vaikunta Ekadashi and offered worship would reach the portals of Vaikuntam—Vishnu’s abode—after they passed on.

Since it was a day of fasting, my grandmothers would eat no rice and stick to light snacks and liquids. The night was meant to be one of vigil. Since my grandmas consumed no rice it was easier to stay awake and watch one’s thoughts. While many theatres would have special night shows to screen mythological films, they would stay awake listening to discourses and contemplating them.

My paternal grandmother would insist I play a game or two of parama padam (the traditional version of snakes and ladders with her). The folded parama padam sheet, which was beginning to give way at the folds, would be carefully taken out from the drawer and spread on the table taking care not to damage it further. The cowrie shells would be retrieved from one of the small tin boxes that had earlier served as a container for biscuits. We would roll the shells, use makeshift coins and have fun, laughing gleefully when one of us slid down that huge big snake just next to the final port of call. It would then be carefully folded and put away until next year.

My maternal grandma, whose bastion was the kitchen, would wake the cook up early next morning. Twenty-one vegetables, greens and berries would be used and transformed into the most delectable vegetarian fare. English vegetables such as peas, carrot, etc., were an absolute no-no. This menu, I realised later, was carefully designed by our forefathers to prevent any acidity after a day of fasting.

All the traditions went out of the window after the passing of my grandmothers 48 and 25 years ago. Being a person who could not skimp on her sleep, I settled for chanting on Vaikunta Ekadashi for as long as I could keep my eyes open. Cooking at 4 am wasn’t possible. Instead of 21 vegetables, I prepare at least five or six of them to keep in touch with the past. Shortcuts yes, but with a pang of guilt, hoping salvation would be granted regardless of these lapses.

