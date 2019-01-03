Distraught after the death of his beloved

N J Ravi Chander By

Express News Service

2007 will always be remembered as a black year in the annals of our family history, as death robbed us of three of our near and dear ones. My sexagenarian mother died of multi-organ failure in May after a prolonged illness. Seven months later, on New Year’s Eve, death came calling again and took away my little niece and my septuagenarian father.

My dad, who was always full of beans and a jovial character, suddenly felt the world crumble around him after my mother died. Despite keeping himself busy by doing household chores and gardening—his favourite pastime—he was forlorn. He spent his last days reminiscing about the times he spent with her, sobbing uncontrollably when relatives and friends came visiting, and even sleeping on the sofa where mother had breathed her last.

My parents had spent nearly half a century living together. Their relationship was the talk of neighbours, friends and relatives. They went temple-hopping, shopped and attended family functions together. The absence of one at an event would invariably raise eyebrows.

It appears that my dad had a premonition of what was in store for him that fateful day. He gave specific instructions to the maid to arrive early the next morning and tidy up the house and the yard. He had not slept well the day before because of a troubled back and did not look well. Before leaving for work I asked him whether I should stay back, but he allayed those fears.

He also expressed anger that some of his close cousins had not paid him a visit during those most difficult periods of his life. Astonishingly after I left he had called up a close relative and disclosed that he will be going out of town the next day. He had no such plans though and this act confounds us to this day.

It was around 8.30 pm on that fateful night when our father left us. The dinner brought in by my youngest brother was still waiting to be unpacked. As father picked up the TV remote to switch on the set, a severe pain engulfed him and he collapsed on the sofa, the remote still in his grasp. There was nobody at home when death came calling and it was only moments later that a grandson who dropped in, to sleep there in the night, discovered the sad truth. They say that life is uncertain but what is baffling is that my father had an inkling that it was time to say goodbye forever.