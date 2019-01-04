A peek into the life of civil services aspirants

Jyotirupa Satpathy By

It’s that time of the year again! The city looks so beautiful as 2019 dawns. But like many preceding years, this one too is no different for the civil service aspirants, aspiring to enter into the country’s most prestigious and difficult services. Sitting inside the four pale yellow painted walls of a dingy room, with the maps of India and the world stuck on it, they wonder how many more Christmases they have to wait till Santa finally shows up with his bag of goodies.

Socialising is a dicey affair for the aspirants. One, if they go out with their fellow aspirants, chances are that they would definitely not get the breath of fresh air they have been longing for. Two, hanging out with family means inviting unnecessary criticism, comments, advices and ending up digging your own grave.

Now, the wisest decision would be hanging out with school or college friends.

And hello, trust us when we say that this third category of company is the worst of all because it is these people who impart us with the ‘who’s doing what’ knowledge. Someone’s got a new job, someone just got engaged, someone came back from their honeymoon, someone is earning so much that she has already bought a car. And oh man, so much information hurts and how!

Standing at the banks of the same river, each one on either side of it, we marvel at the beauty of the green grass on the other side. The 9-5 corporate workers wish they could abandon their jobs and try their luck at the government services. The penniless fakirs on the other side have a moment of regret for having abandoned job offers and choosing an uncertain path.

Time passes like an arrow for an UPSC aspirant. One seems to lose track of the years spent in dedicating oneself to the rhythm of the preparations.

The brand new year offers endless possibilities, new promises and hopes. Many aspirants will succeed, many will leave the race and many new ones will join the race. But what won’t change is the unchanging and unending grind of an aspirant aiming to crack the civil services exam.

