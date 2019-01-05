Home Opinions Mindspace

A tribute to my mom on her centenary

Leelavathi, my mother, hailed from a large family of three brothers and five sisters. Her father, Rao Bahadur D V Ramana Rao, was a strict disciplinarian.

By Meera Raghavendra Rao
Leelavathi, my mother, hailed from a large family of three brothers and five sisters. Her father, Rao Bahadur D V Ramana Rao, was a strict disciplinarian. She was married off at 13.  Despite studying in Telugu medium, our mother tongue, my mother picked up English out of sheer interest and love for the language, and read the novels of Pearl S Buck and Rabindranath Tagore and told these stories to us children. 

However busy she was—cooking three meals a day, keeping the house spic and span, performing daily prayers—she would never ever miss reading the newspaper. The time she kept aside for her ‘indulgence’ was before her siesta, the only time she had for herself. I would often find her dozing off in an easy chair with the newspaper lying on her face. I would gently remove the paper and her spectacles without disturbing her.

She had strong likes and dislikes and was never one to suffer fools or entertain hypocrites. She was brutally frank, a quality very few understood or appreciated in her.

An orthodox woman, she wore a nine-yard sari in the traditional way, carried her four-feet eight-inches frame with dignity, and was light on her feet. She practised what she advised us—make do with whatever you have, never borrow anything from anyone, be it money or an item that you run out of in the kitchen. 

She maintained good health all through her 68 years. I had never known her ever being hospitalised for an illness. When my cousin called me on 20 December 1986 from Hyderabad to say my mother had a heart attack and was admitted to the ICU, it took some time for the news to sink in. I took the earliest available train from Madras and on reaching Secunderabad, I went directly to the hospital. “Let’s go home,” she said. She felt very happy to be home . Subsequently when I took her for a review I was shocked when the cardiologist appeared alarmed seeing her bloated stomach. “Take her immediately to a  gynaecologist,” he said giving a reference. 

“Why did you bring her at this stage?” the lady fumed. “What stage?” I said. “Don’t you know your mother  has cancer of the ovaries and it’s in an advanced stage?” she said annoyed. After that things happened too fast for my comprehension and with the first chemo, she had a massive heart attack and passed away peacefully on 2 January 1987. This is her centenary year.

