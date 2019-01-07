Hello, can you adjust a little bit please?

Sandhya Vasudev By

Express News Service

Whoever said that life was hardly a bed of roses had it right. The meaning of the small word is difficult to decipher and easily veers into the realm of philosophy. Simply put, life indeed is a series of situations, each unique, and subjectively either pleasant or not. We generally do not get to pick situations, but find ourselves in them due to the force of circumstances.

Quite a few of them may prove uncomfortable to all of us. A commonly heard refrain that can work wonders in some such situations is “swalpa adjust maadi” or “koncham adjust panungo” (adjust a bit). Passengers use this phrase freely when approaching the railway ticket collector for a berth or trying to exchange berths. A petty trader gives back a few chocolates instead of small change using this line.

Many of us would have used this phrase at least once. I remember the period when I used to travel to work daily. A seat was guaranteed if I boarded the bus at the starting point but I would wait at a convenient stop near my house. My colleagues would have graciously reserved a seat for me. But if that was not the case it would be a swalpa adjust maadi day, as I would get to sit on a small space as the third lady on the two-seater. On my return journey late in the evening it would be the other way around. I would board at the starting point and would later give up my seat entirely for a more needy person, when the phrase was thrown at me.

I had heard of an incident where the departure of a private bus was held up by over two hours due to the delay of passengers. I found this hard to believe as in general, private buses stick to their schedule not giving two hoots about passengers who do not turn up. The reason for a delay in this case was the number of passengers—three taxiloads of them—who had started out late from an earlier destination. It seems the driver and bus manager went for a stroll after repeated swalpa adjust maadi SOSs from the taxi crew. The reason was to avoid being beaten up by the passengers who had already reported on the dot!

At a social event recently I observed a young boy settling down to a sumptuous plantain leaf dinner exactly at the reporting time of a night bus, after he casually called the driver and flung the phrase at him, at the behest of his mother. Their predicament was another such life situation indeed!

Sandhya Vasudev

Email: sandhya.vasudev@gmail.com