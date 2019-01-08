Blasting a Patton tank during the 1965 war

Joseph P J By

Express News Service

It was the year 1962 and I was six years old. There was no electricity and no radio. Newspapers were the privilege of the affluent. My world was very small—it comprised my home, three or four friends’ houses, the church, Sunday school and of course the primary school adjoining the church. Everybody was in awe of our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. The Children’s Day celebrations in school was marked with jathas, and I remember my sister, four years older, shouting Chacha Nehru ki jai and walking in serpentine lines along the narrow, broken road in front of school.

One hot and humid evening, my father was explaining something to my brother who was 10 years older They were in a sombre mood, but I was not able to grasp the reason. Words such as China, war, Aksai Chin, NEFA, etc. were new to me. The next day my sister told my mother that in case the Chinese were to overrun the country—there was genuine fear that such a horrible thing could happen—we would be forced to eat Chinese food which we thought consisted of snakes and animals we would never like to eat. Poor mother believed it and was upset. She cherished rice and fish curry. To our great relief the war ended soon and the spectre of eating Chinese food was over.

Then came the 1965 war and I was in the fourth grade. Everybody talked about the American Patton Tanks used by the Pakistanis. We were not having any matching armour as per the newspapers, but only the superior valour of our jawans.

Big rallies supporting the jawans were organised everywhere. We marched from our school and on reaching Kaduthuruthy, the small town in Kerala that was nearby, we could see a model Patton tank in the middle of a large cheering crowd. It was to be blasted by a jawan’s fire. But the sudden September rains drenched the tank, the jawan and the explosives (read crackers). The jawan’s fire didn’t cause any damage to the tank; the high spirits turned sombre. I sneaked closer and was watching elders help the jawan set the tank on fire. Suddenly, I felt a strong hand on my shoulders. I turned to see my father pulling me as the tank might explode despite the rains. We waited in vain and had to return home shivering.But miles away, our soldiers succeeded in creating a graveyard for the Patton tanks in the Battle of Asal Uttar in the plains of Punjab. Jai jawan, jai kisan.

