What should one see first in the New Year?

J S RAGHAVAN By

Express News Service

Thambiah calls on me whenever he feels like it. He is still living mentally in a rustic town where you simply walk into the other man’s house. Even after his transplantation into the city, he walks in, without a phone call or an SMS. He was seated before me during the last week of 2018, all agog to unload what he wanted to, like a news channel editor eager to flash the breaking news runner.

“The dawn of a new year is not far away,” he said. “I was thinking what things one should look at, at the stroke of 12, when December will make way to January. Do you know the good omens as per our almanacs? There are long and varying lists. All singular and interesting. As a writer, you may be knowing them, but it is well worth recalling.”

“Some of the animate and inanimate objects may not be readily available, or at hand, say a fox, chakravakam birds, barn owl, a king in his palace, dancing damsels, ocean—to mention a few. Ladies bedecked in jewels is another, but where will you find one to appear before you when you open your eyes. Your wife may be enjoying sound sleep (that is, sleeping, making sounds), with her khazana in the confines of a bank’s locker.

“A vessel full of water is considered a good omen. But with Cyclones Gaja and Phethai not even drenching Chennai, where to go for such huge quantity? A poorna kumbam, a small vessel adorned with inverted coconut and mango leaves is a sure-shot, but we are not VVIPS or mutt heads for a priest to appear with it chanting mantras.”

Thambiah, as is his wont, stood up to receive, as if it was a poorna kumbam, when what my wife gave him was only a tumbler of coffee, the fuel that fires his engine.He continued: “Lotus flower, paddy field, mountain, cow with calf, mridangam, one’s hands are a few others. But do you know the most handy things are your palms and the mirror. Why your own palms and the mirror? Can you guess?”

“Maybe,” I said, placing the tips of my fingers together, “a reminder that one’s destiny is in our own hands. And the reflection in the mirror would say, ‘you and only you can shape your destiny; and nobody else, a king, bejeweled lady, fox and such.’”A visibly pleased Thambiah stood up, shook my hands and wished me Happy New Year!

