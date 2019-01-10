Munnar shivers in severe cold spell

George Netto By

Express News Service

The cold wave currently sweeping Munnar and its environs has left locals and tourists alike shivering—and given young lovers reason to snuggle together more often! The temperature’s hovering around -4 degrees Celsius and seems likely to plummet even further.

Having lived here for nearly seven decades, I myself am surprised by the severity of the cold spell. Staying indoors in the morning is most uncomfortable. So I sun myself on the lawn for an hour or so, letting the warm rays seep into my bones until my skin tingles.

The grass is coated thickly with silvery frost that glistens in the sunshine and evaporates as the day turns warmer. The tea fields have been extensively ‘frostbitten’ —large tracts have been scorched brown as if burnt. It will be months before they recover from this onslaught of nature, an annual occurrence that local planters accept with fatalism—there’s little they can do about it.

At night a fire is indispensable. So one splutters vigorously in the fireplace with the family clustered around it. The feeling of cosiness and bonhomie that it generates is palpable as our grandchildren eagerly vie to stoke the flames under our watchful eyes. Soon it’s time to retire and we warm our blankets by the fireside before doing so.

Early morning walkers come nicely ‘packaged’ against the bitter cold, their determination ‘unchilled’. Enveloped in woollen jackets, their faces are fully swathed in mufflers with only their eyes visible, making them look like bandits. They seem to revel in this anonymity, passing unrecognised. The other day I met an elder virtually sealed hermetically from head to toe. I wished him good morning and all I heard in reply was the chattering of his teeth.

I recall that as a kid in Munnar in the 1950s I used to place a cup of water outside overnight and would find it frozen in the morning, enabling me to brag to my schoolmates in torrid Tiruchi that I could produce ice.

I also remember the miserly Scottish planter in Munnar who used to urge his butler to turn off the fridge at night during winter, explaining that “The weather’s cold enough to keep all the stuff in it frozen—so why waste electricity?” Sound sense, coming as it did from the Scot.

Email: gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com