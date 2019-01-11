Getting lost in the big fat Hyderabad bazaar

J S Ifthekhar By

Express News Service

The world over January is identified with the new year. But in Hyderabad it is remembered for Numaish, the annual consumer fair. In fact Hyderabad is the only place where new year brings in a double delight. The city sees a breathlessness as the D-Day draws near. Elaborate plans are made and people take time out to visit the All India Industrial Exhibition not once but several times.

My earliest memories of the Numaish goes back to 1974 when I shifted to Hyderabad to pursue studies. Since then I don’t remember having missed Numaish any year. What’s so special about it? Nothing. You find the same products which are available in shops elsewhere. But it is the pleasant mela-type ambience that people root for.

In these days of Netflix and multiplexes, Numaish holds its own. It retains its charm and appeal simply because it is identified with the nawabi city’s culture. The open-to- sky picnic spot serves as a stress buster. To top it all, it is the cheapest show in town. For the price of a dosa you can get a ringside view of nonstop amusement for eight hours.

Some families, mostly from the nearby districts, come to Hyderabad just to see the Numaish. My niece who stays in Detroit has programmed her visit coinciding with the ongoing Numaish. “US has everything but nothing to match our own Numaish”, she says.

The good thing about it is that you get to see goods from Kashmir to Kanyakumari at one place. Take your own time to shop and haggle or simply indulge in window shopping. Some like to go around, popcorn in hand, and enjoy the old Hindi melodies.

Yonder an elderly woman has a tough time keeping in sight her grandkids running here and there. Suddenly the song stops and an announcement is made about missing children. Most parents keep a chit in the child’s pocket containing name, address and telephone number. The moment an announcement is made they go and collect their kids. All is well that ends well.

A unique thing about Numaish is that nobody wants to leave until forced to. As the closure time, 11 pm, draws near, the Pakeezah song is played invariably. And when the line ye chirag bujh rahe hain comes, the lights go off one by one. The regulars know it is time to pack up.

J S Ifthekhar

Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com