Home Opinions Mindspace

Getting lost in the big fat Hyderabad bazaar

The world over January is identified with the new year. But in Hyderabad it is remembered for Numaish, the annual consumer fair.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By J S Ifthekhar 
Express News Service

The world over January is identified with the new year. But in Hyderabad it is remembered for Numaish, the annual consumer fair. In fact Hyderabad is the only place where new year brings in a double delight. The city sees a breathlessness as the D-Day draws near. Elaborate plans are made and people take time out to visit the All India Industrial Exhibition not once but several times. 

My earliest memories of the Numaish goes back to 1974 when I shifted to Hyderabad to pursue studies. Since then I don’t remember having missed Numaish any year. What’s so special about it? Nothing. You find the same products which are available in shops elsewhere. But it is the pleasant mela-type ambience that people root for. 

In these days of Netflix and multiplexes, Numaish holds its own. It retains its charm and appeal simply because it is identified with the nawabi city’s culture. The open-to- sky picnic spot serves as a stress buster. To top it all, it is the cheapest show in town. For the price of a dosa you can get a ringside view of nonstop amusement for eight hours. 

Some families, mostly from the nearby districts, come to Hyderabad just to see the Numaish. My niece who stays in Detroit has programmed her visit coinciding with the ongoing Numaish. “US has everything but nothing to match our own Numaish”, she says.

The good thing about it is that you get to see goods from Kashmir to Kanyakumari at one place. Take your own time to shop and haggle or simply indulge in window shopping. Some like to go around, popcorn in hand, and enjoy the old Hindi melodies.

Yonder an elderly woman has a tough time keeping in sight her grandkids running here and there. Suddenly the song stops and an announcement is made about missing children. Most parents keep a chit in the child’s pocket containing name, address and telephone number. The moment an announcement is made they go and collect their kids. All is well that ends well.

A unique thing about Numaish is that nobody wants to leave until forced to. As the closure time, 11 pm, draws near, the Pakeezah song is played invariably. And when the line ye chirag bujh rahe hain comes, the lights go off one by one. The regulars know it is time to pack up.

J S Ifthekhar 

Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp