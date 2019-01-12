Indelible memories that give life meaning

Sudha Devi Nayak By

Express News Service

We are living in an imperfect world where most things are transient and change is the only constant, to voice the time-worn cliché, except for our memories. Memories last forever, each successive telling gaining in lustre and substance. Regardless of embellishment the essence remains the same—events, flimsy fragments of life lived over and over again.

Towering above us in school was the massive silk cotton tree whose branches spread over the boundary wall, their soft flowers of red, and by it the flaming gulmohar with orange blossoms that scattered its largesse everywhere. Come winter our garden was a riotous medley of colours with flowers of every tint nodding their assent.

I remember our young English teacher trying to take a class on Shakespeare above the cacophony of our voices. It took her just a couple of classes to bring us the magic of A Midsummer Night’s Dream before we were brought under her spell. The strident bell we waited for, spelling the end of every class, we wished would never ring for this one and our class would never end.

Home when I was young was always a great memory of flavours floating out of my mother’s redolent kitchen, my grandmother the picture of patience come what may, my father in his easy chair lost in the newspaper and the affairs of the world. And my siblings each busy with their own thing. As we moved through life our school years receded like mirages, our growing years took over with hours of books and preparing for careers and an unforeseeable future. We were young, high on optimism, the world at our feet and dreams beckoned.

All of us started off with dreams big and small, some realised them and others settled for less. Regardless of achievements we found out that what mattered was the happiness quotient we acquired along the way and the peace we felt at the end of the day, the values we lived by, unconcerned of the world’s approbation or censure. Many people have since left me, dear ones and friends turning into glorious memories. I hear their voices in my head, some exhorting me to keep faith and others to live in the future with hope, some others teach me acceptance and grace in the face of calamity. James Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, rightly said, “God gave us memory so we might have roses in December.”

