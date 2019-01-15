Tiger and giant spiders at a scenic picnic spot

H Narayanan By

Posted at an Air Force station in the extreme Northeast, it once struck me that I should arrange a picnic for my colleagues and their families. At my request a handful of my friends came with me to a distant wood on a plain with hills afar, a long drive from our quarters.

As the venue we selected was to be cleared of its undergrowth of thickets, young toughies from among us carrying wood-cutting implements got there by a van. As we started cutting all the wild creepers and clumps of shrubs, we saw eerie creepy-crawlies including monstrous spiders that had spun their abnormally wide cobwebs between trees far apart. We destroyed them all using shovels and axes.

The place was worth holding a picnic as it had serene and scenic surroundings. No sooner had we started returning to our vehicle than dark clouds burst. Drenched like rats we scuttled into a dilapidated building. The downpour stopped after about half an hour letting us board our vehicle.

The following day we went back to the venue wearing thick sandals as our shoes were soaked in the rain. As we drew near the spot, our legs were digging shallow apertures into the damp soil and when we raised the foot to take the next step our sandals clung to the clayish burrow. This compelled us to bend down and shove our hands into the holes in our struggle to pull out the sandals—only to end up with our hands bringing out the insteps and leaving the soles stuck to the clayish bottom. Hours of hard efforts to get back the sandals went in vain.

The next two days were sunny. With our gumboots on, we revisited the spot and found it suitable for picnic. Boarding our coach with our families the next Sunday we reached the place. Hot idlis and mouth-watering chutney were washed down with hot coffee. We then got ready for the entertainment events that commenced with tambola, a variant of bingo.

But some of us set out to survey the environs. We reached a river nearby and got down the bank to taste the water. When cupping the hands and trying to dip them in water, we skipped a breath noticing a tiger emerging from a dense forest on the opposite side and slowly descending the other bank, seemingly to quench its thirst. Tout de suite we took to our heels and came back to the picnic spot. The bitter experience taught me not to select an unfamiliar place for enjoying a picnic.

