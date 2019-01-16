Why I have a fishtail palm in my home

Sukumaran C V By

We are altering our environment such that coexistence of humans and animals is not possible. Almost all indigenous trees that keep our surroundings cool by shielding us from the summer sun are nowhere seen nowadays.

In the past, our village was filled with bamboo clusters, black palm trees and fishtail palms. The compounds were fenced by bamboo thorns and the thorns were tied together by the long fibres of the fishtail palm fruits. The fruits, little black coloured berries which were/are the favourite food of the bats and hornbills, are borne on these long fibres or stems and each flower cluster (pookkula) contains hundreds of such stems and thousands of berries on them.

These flower clusters were cut down before the fruits were ripe and used as fibres to tie the thorns together in the fences. There were many palms and each palm used to have three or four flower clusters. Only one or two clusters were cut down and the rest would bear fruits and feed the birds. The trunk of the fishtail palm was used to pave the floor of the cowsheds. The roof of our cowsheds and even our kitchens were thatched with the leaves of the black palm trees. It was a symbiotic coexistence.

Suddenly we started ‘developing’. Cows and cowsheds were gone. Bamboos were eliminated, black palm trees were removed and the fishtail palms too. Instead of bamboo thorn fences that supported many creepers, we have now barbed wire fences. Instead of black palm trees and fishtail palms that supported many animals and helped the humans live sustainably, we have rubber trees that bring us more and more cash. With more and more cash, we ushered in more and more scorching summers and truant monsoons.

When I started building my own home, I took special care not to eliminate the trees around. One of the many trees is a fishtail palm that stands majestically on the left side of the house in the west of the compound. There are three fruit clusters on top of the tree and at night, many fruit bats flock to the clusters. The other day I saw two eagles on top of the tree. It seemed that they were looking for a nest-building site.

To the people who say that the tree should have been cut down before the home was built, I say: “The tree feeds many bats. The earth belongs to all living beings including the birds, animals and even the trees and plants.”

