I don’t remember the first time I put my hands together, shut my eyes and spoke to you. I grew up believing in you from what I heard from people I love. With time I learnt several views about you. Everyone claimed you!

They shared and stole, they came together and moved away, they lived and killed, they smiled and cried, all in your name.

Some called you a man, some called you a woman, some said you had no gender and the rest argued that you never existed. Now, you became a choice. This time, I chose to believe in you. Not because I was compelled, not because I was made to fear you, not because it was comfortable, but because I needed you.

In this bright world with so many people and promises, I selfishly chose to believe in you, in any form or figure, not for anyone but for me. I felt safe in trusting someone or something I can’t see and feel, over any person I met and knew. Does the fault lie in me or this materialistic world? I don’t want to know.

I find solace in your deep darkness. Every time I close my eyes, I experience your embrace. I hear you speak, sometimes you sing, and no one knows each other better than you and I. You know just what to say and when. You see me in my entirety, stripped of my facade. You see my bold woman, my scared child, my pretentious girl and my judgemental lady. Yet, you love me just the way I want to be.

So who are you? What am I without you? Who do you truly belong to? Is there a You? I hush my mind when it questions you because I can’t afford to lose you. Yet, there is a part of me, that small place where my heart and mind meet and it always says: ‘God is what you need. God is you.’

Do you call it God? Maybe science? Or do you live your life true to the lyrics of your favourite rock song? Well, it doesn’t matter. Believe blindly in whatever works for you. Just never forget that your support, your strength and your drive comes only from within. Seek for love inside you. Cry on a shoulder and hold their hands for comfort, but in the morning it is you who needs to put one foot in front of the other; it is only you who you needs to finish this journey.

