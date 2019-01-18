A hero who’d forgo his career for coffee

S Ravindra Kumar By

Being a typical South Indian, one whose place of birth is Kumbakonam, I am known for my life-long attachment to coffee. Whether it flows throughout my body instead of blood is a mystery that remains to be solved.

My morning starts with a cup of coffee in the right hand and a newspaper in the left. This habit began in 1975 when I was a teenager. In those days, it helped me keep abreast of the latest developments and quench my thirst for general knowledge. But the real reason was that I was hunting for a bank job and the interviewer was likely to ask tricky questions about GDP growth in the US. It appeared as if I was to find a panacea to weed out all the economic ills of the US as soon as I was installed as a petty clerk in one of our Indian banks.

Anyhow, I managed to get a clerical post in a bank and became a hero for the neighbourhood unemployed youth association. I got posted as an officer in Mumbai on promotion after about 10 years of service in Chennai.

My assistants, who were supposed to seek instructions from me, had passed the CAIIB exams, which is considered (by me) next only to CA exams in its difficulty. They looked upon me as if not passing the CAIIB exam was the greatest sin in this world.

This ignited my ego. I had a single-point agenda of clearing the exam and made a sincere attempt. The day of exam dawned. It so happened on that day, my better half was sick and of course, coffee preparation was forgotten. My mood went astray and the concomitant effect would be anybody’s guess. Yes, correct, I fizzled out in the exam.

But so what? We prepared a coffee-table book and now present the same to all our guests for a cursory glance. The quintessential picture in the book is that of my handsome mug with the caption: “Here is the hero who could forgo even an exam and his brilliant career path for the sake of coffee.” My wife says it is a compliment for the quality of her coffee.

Habits seldom die. So even after retirement, it persists, my skills in yoga ensuring that not even a drop of coffee is spilt while I am simultaneously flicking the pages of the newspaper.

