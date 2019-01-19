How to save a cat trapped in a well

P Subramanian By

During my boyhood days, my father was often transferred. Most of his postings were in rural areas. Consequently, I was familiar with the denizens of the countryside. In those days, we were not getting our milk in plastic sachets. A milkman used to bring a cow and calf to our doorstep, milk the cow and pour the fresh milk in a vessel given by my mother.

My siblings and I commuted to school, located a few miles away, in a bullock cart. The cart was the equivalent of a motor vehicle in those days. The less fortunate kids used to look up to us in awe. The cart driver had a whip made of a rope tied to a cane and he guided the bullock with its help. The driver parked the cart and bullock under a tree near our house and kept the haystack there. Once a visiting snake charmer played his pipe and fished out a couple of snakes from under the haystack. After that the cart driver built a contraption with bamboos and stored the hay at an elevated platform to avoid any confrontation with snakes while pulling out the hay for the bullock.

My mother was once stung by a yellow scorpion. An elderly woman in the village who was reputed to cure such stings came to our house. She rubbed a cut onion on the wound and uttered some mumbo jumbo and alleviated my mother’s pain. After sometime, my mother became normal.

One morning, my mother heard the mewing of a kitten from the kitchen. We searched for the source of the miaow. I discovered a kitten inside the well located close to the kitchen. From a window in the kitchen, water was drawn for cooking and washing utensils. The scared kitten was afloat and crying for help. I lowered a bucket and tried to bring the kitten to safety, but the scared animal refused to enter a bucket full of water. My schoolmate, Dandapani, lived near our house. He had previous experience of saving cats from such predicaments.

Dandapani brought a wicker basket, tied it to two ropes and lowered the porous basket into the well. When the basket submerged in the water, he carefully placed it below the cat and pulled it up quickly. As the basket ascended, water drained out and the kitten stayed put inside. When the basket was brought out safely, the kitten jumped out and scurried away without pausing to thank Dandapani.

