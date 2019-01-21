He walked on the battlefields of WWII

N J Ravi Chander By

Express News Service

Lieutenant M Dharmalingam was my maternal grandfather and a war veteran. He saw action in World War II and walked on the battlefields of Burma, Egypt and Mesopotamia. Many lives and limbs were lost on both sides, but thatha survived the war and came away unscathed. He regaled us with heroic stories of battle and life during the war and we would listen to him spellbound.

During a campaign in Egypt, the Indian forces fighting under the Imperial flag were outmaneuvered by the Axis forces and many were taken prisoners of war. Thatha told us that the opposing military did not stop at that and proceeded to have some fun in the most ghastly manner imaginable. A burly sepoy with a big head was chosen from among the prisoners, his neck placed on the chopping block and the severed head placed as a trophy in the middle of a street circle. But thatha managed to survive and lived to fight another day.

Grandpa’s long years in the Army rubbed off on the family too and he would proceed to enforce his military discipline on his kith and kin. He was proud of his military leanings and never hesitated to call a spade a spade. After retirement he would keep himself fit by going on long drives on his bicycle, gardening, raising hens and ducks, and taking long walks. Though he was every inch an Army man he never allowed his children or grandchildren to join the Forces fearing for their lives, given the complexities of war.

Thatha also doubled up as a doctor dispensing time-tested home remedies for the family. He had a solution for every ache, fever or pain. Grandpa’s cures included treating cold with a spoonful of Doctor’s Brandy mixed in warm milk and administering a paste of turmeric powder for insect bites. Weaklings would be advised to have a generous dose of paya, a delicacy made out of the legs of a lamb. The list was endless.

Our beloved grandfather passed away in the winter of 1978 due to a liver ailment. His last days were painful as he resembled a pale shadow of his true self. His sepia-tinted portrait where he is attired in a uniform with a Sam Browne belt and a sword still adorns the hall of our maternal home. The sword is a much-treasured family heirloom and so are the war medals that he was decorated with.

