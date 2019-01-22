Hunting for hoopoes in a lush golf course

Pragati Nayak By

The cool early morning air met us as we stepped out into the garden. Father got behind the wheel of the car and I sat beside him. We moved along at a gentle pace and presently we reached our destination—the Belgaum Golf Club.

I had no interest in golf but the club was home to plenty of birds and I had come to watch them. The memories of these early morning outings have been imprinted in my mind. I used to accompany father every day to the course. It was beautiful with manicured lawns and well-tended trees. Father’s caddy, a young lad, was an excellent spotter and he voluntarily took on the task of pointing out birds to me. I was mesmerised by all the different species of birds—flycatchers, bee-eaters, Indian rollers, drongoes, hoopoes and woodpeckers among others. After about an hour and a half, we would start back and come home to a marvellous breakfast prepared by our beloved Prema maayi, the cook-cum-Jeeves of the family.

Though I grew up in Kolkata, my parents moved to Belagavi soon after my marriage, so all my maika (parents’ house) visits were to Belagavi which I visited almost every year with my two little boys in tow. I was not allowed to lift a finger and encouraged to just chill. After breakfast, I would join mother in the garden and continue my birdwatching. I had the pleasure of spotting Brahminy starlings and fantail flycatchers up close.

Afternoons were for reading and napping and evenings were earmarked for playing scrabble with father. My boys loved the visits as much as I did. They got to play with the dog and cats and listen to father’s stories. Father used to surreptitiously tape their conversations on his Walkman. When he played the recordings back, they would squeal with delight to hear their own voices! I wonder what happened to the audio cassettes. It would be such fun to listen to them today as the children are now grown men. After afternoon tea, Prema maayi would take them to a nearby park to play. While I played Scrabble with father, the boys would cuddle up to their grandmother on the sofa and watch television.

In the 17 years that my parents lived in Belagavi, I must have visited them at least 11 times. They were idyllic holidays. But everything comes to an end. Now with both my parents having passed away and the house sold, only beautiful and happy memories remain of my maika.

