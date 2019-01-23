How I remembered my wife’s birthday

J S Raghavan By

Express News Service

One medical tenet touted in movies (or serials) is that if a man gets bashed on the occiput by a weapon or brick, he is likely to lose his memory. The doctor will inform the relatives gravely (removing his spectacles) that the patient has survived but will not be able to remember even his Aadhaar number.

The return of his memory would be vital, if that man has loads of moolah stashed away in places including Switzerland. If you ask the doctor when he will get his memory back, the reply would be: “Any time, tomorrow, next week, next year.” He might even add, “May not for ever.”

All these thoughts flashed in my mind as I lost my memory momentarily when I hit the wet bathroom floor recently. For a person to whom 80 is not far away, any fall, minor or major, will be dangerous since the brittle broken bones may not conjoin.

Leaning on the wall, after a shower, I had lifted one leg and balanced the whole weight on the other, poised like a meditative crane ... the next moment my head hit the floor with a muted thud. For a few moments, I did not know where I was. I realised I was alive and conscious, I tried to recollect how the fall happened. But I could not comprehend.

I moved my neck, hands and feet slowly every which way. They moved. Indeed, God had cushioned my fall. Feeling down but not out, I hollered. Soon, my wife and burly son rushed in. They led me to my reclining chair.

Rubbing the back of my head, I looked pointedly at my wife and smiled. She got rattled. Then I wished her happy birthday and asked testily why she was not wearing the new sari. She nearly jumped out of her skin, her face going through the gamut of emotions. “What?! Really! Do you remember today is my birthday! How strange! Are you alright?”

We later went to the clinic for a scan. It revealed no relatable problem to any of the valuable contents. My wife told the doctor excitedly, her hand flying to her mouth in wonderment, “I was skeptical about an accident bringing back the memory as shown in movies and serials. But doctor, after all, it may be true. Will you believe, wonder of wonders, he remembered today is my birthday!”

J S Raghavan

Email: jsraghavan@gmail.com