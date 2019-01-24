The support of my heavenly father

Anil Kumar Patnaik By

Express News Service

When I was in primary school, a chapter on former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri made me understand that my eldest brother was not my father. I was under the impression that the oldest male member of the family is considered the father. When our teacher said Shastri lost his dad when he was less than two years old, the looks of a few of my classmates anguished me. After school I described the happenings to my mother and asked her about the whereabouts of my father.

She replied, “He is on a business trip to heaven, anything you need, he will always be there and listen to you. Just believe.” My mother’s words were enough for me. Though she had only completed primary education, she was an erudite scholar of puranas by her late thirties. Her indubitable faith in God and love for her kids were her oxygen. Once during my middle school days, there was a downpour. The parents of my friends were ready outside with their umbrellas. I looked at the sky and said, “Either you come with an umbrella or stop the rain.” And, lo and behold, the deluge stopped.

Later, I was supposed to get my transfer certificate to join a professional course. Even though I had applied earlier, the process lagged behind. On the last date of joining, I learnt that due to the sad demise of an employee, a holiday was declared. With tears in my eyes I looked at the sky and demanded, “By evening my admission formalities must be completed.”

Just a few seconds later, I met a distant relative who was an ex-students union member. I explained the issue in a single breath. He took me along to the vice chancellor’s chamber and explained the details. The gentleman VC spoke to someone over intercom and in less than 45 minutes my requirements were fulfilled. The new institution was 18 km away. Much to my surprise, two of my juniors who biked to university for fun saw me and took me there. My wish was fulfilled.

Slowly, I could fathom my mother’s recipes for success—her love for my father and her strength to bring up her kids. Her words still echo in my ears. I always feel I am never alone, as if my father is saying “I will always be by your side, bringing you strength in your time of need.”

