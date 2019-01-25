Celebrating Xmas in a lovely African nation

Thomas Matthew By

Ethiopia is supposed to be one of the most beautiful countries of Africa. I had the good fortune of staying in that lovely country for a solid 12 years during the time of its last Emperor Haile Selassie I. The emperor loved India so much and appreciated Indian culture that he wanted his schools to be filled with Indian teachers.

The year was 1966 when 200 Indian teachers landed in Ethiopia. The majority of them were from Kerala and there were some college lecturers too. From the day we landed in that lovely country we came to know about the love they had for Indians. They called us brothers and invited us to their homes to have food with them.

Their staple food was injera (which looked like a large dosa) made from teff, a cereal which they said had a lot of iron content. The accompanying dish was always mutton from mountain goats. They also had very a hot spice blend called mitmita, which was dominated by chilli powder.

They always ate together and had their food from the same wide vessel. They ate a lot of hot chillies. During festival days they used to invite us and our children were more than excited to eat injera with mutton. My friends Joykutty and Mathews Koshy just loved Ethiopian food. We always ate injera with the home-made Ethiopian drinks—tej and tella—which tasted very much like Kerala toddy. Some of the women sat with us and literally fed us (though our dear wives did not relish the custom much).

Ato Theodrose, our hospitable landlord, was kind enough to invite us for the Christmas lunch. The children were eager to devour Ethiopian food. The Indian women too relished the food to their heart’s content.

As Theodrose was an influential figure in Dessie, our little lovely town, he had invited all the VIPs and church dignitaries. We made a bonfire in his courtyard around which the Indian children danced along with the Ethiopian kids. It was indeed an unforgettable night. Dessie’s governor and other dignitaries appreciated that parents and teachers were held in high esteem in Indian culture.

We left Ethiopia in 1978. But till today the Christmas we had in the lovely town of Dessie (which means joy) remains fresh in my memory.

