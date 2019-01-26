Do we deserve the love dogs show us?

Home Opinions Mindspace

By E Sethuramalingam
Recently, a team of veterinary surgeons from Kollam saved a dog that had swallowed a shaving blade. Thanks to the experts for their successful surgical efforts.  Dogs can be our best friends. Being loyal to us, they love and serve us. They have even defended and died for their masters. They welcome us better than humans and are more excited upon seeing us. These days, even as we, as guests, are leaving a home, our hosts vanish from our sight running to sit before idiot boxes and hit their mobile keypads. But these four-legged creatures are different—they are symbols of love and gratitude.

My father was particular about always owning a canine. In fact, he had so much of love and affection towards animals. One day, six decades ago, we were set to go to Tuticorin by train. When we started walking to the railway station, a furry friend too began following us in a mood of joy as if he too were in the entourage. 

Running, he would overtake us, then stop to see if we were coming behind and seeing us, run again. We played all tricks to make him stop but he made it to the railway platform. As the train started moving, he kept running along our coach. Our shouts of ‘Go back, go back’ did not make him budge.

Finally, realising he was as a mismatch before the horse-power in hundreds, he gave up and stopped. He sported a look of sadness and frustration making our eyes well up with tears. He would always accompany my adolescent sisters like a guard whenever they went out to fetch water after dusk.

A world sans animals is unimaginable. We should realise that these godly creatures have every right to co-exist with us and should be treated with love, care and compassion. Without animals, we may slip into an abyss of loneliness and even our very existence may be jeopardised. According to German philosopher Immanuel Kant, one can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals. While saving animals, we are not just keeping them alive. Proudly do we show that we can learn to love nature and its creatures. 

E Sethuramalingam

