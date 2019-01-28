Our failed search for the fallen pupil

M G Warrier By

Express News Service

Ouring the 1950s, in a remote village in the then Malabar district of Madras State, we were still living in pre-industrial society. No electricity. No modern transport systems. During school days, my outings were limited to visits to relatives who stayed nearby (any distance reachable by starting early morning and walking till twilight, with short breaks during the day for snacks and rest, was considered a short distance those days). And there was the occasional travel by train to attend a wedding or a funeral. For us children, such occasions were chances to come together and play.

One such visit was to my great grandaunt’s place. By the time my mother and I reached the place, it was late in the evening. It was a joint family and children from the neighbourhood too would come to that house to play in the evenings. Soon after arrival, I joined a gang of four or five small kids.

On earlier occasions when I had been there, I had seen my grandaunt talking as if a crowd was around her, even if no one was listening to her. My mother used to ask me not to go near her, as she always held a knife which was used to peel areca nut for chewing with pan. Aunt never did any harm to us and we were perplexed by the instruction not to go near her.

It was almost dark, when grandaunt summoned our group. She asked us whether we loved her. We answered in the affirmative. Then, in a serious voice, she told us: “Kids, I am very old now. I am not able to see others. You should help me. Here, the toilet is far off in the compound. They have tied a rope from tree to tree from that pillar (she raised her finger in some direction, but we could locate the pillar from where the rope started) up to the toilet to help me. The other day, when I was returning from the toilet, the pupil of my eye fell down. Find it and help restore my eyesight.”

We had no second thoughts. The five of us started searching for her pupil. Each time one of us got something, we surrounded aunt asking her to check if it was her pupil. But she said it was smaller and softer than the objects we located.

The search went on till dark when other elders realised we were not really playing, but searching for something. It took some time for us to convince them that we were searching for aunt’s pupil. They explained that the problem was a bad cataract—for which she was being taken to hospital next day.

