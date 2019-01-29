Home Opinions Mindspace

The case of the truant wildlife watchman

During the British era in Munnar, local Muduvan tribals were often employed as game trackers when hunting was permitted.

Published: 29th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By George N Netto
Express News Service

During the British era in Munnar, local Muduvan tribals were often employed as game trackers when hunting was permitted. After 1972, when hunting was totally banned, the Brits engaged them as wildlife watchmen—a task for which they were eminently suited given their knowledge of the jungle and its denizens. The Muduvans were generally dependable and hardworking, providing reliable information on the location of wild elephants besides other wildlife sightings. The former, in particular, was vital in those days since locals would be alerted to avoid such areas, especially at night.

The odd black sheep among the Muduvan watchmen was a rarity, Suppan being one of them. Sporting ear studs, a loosely wound turban and a dhoti hitched up between his thighs, he always carried a billhook to proclaim his identity as a Muduvan. My Scottish boss was then the head of a well-known local NGO committed to wildlife conservation—a cause dear to his heart. Suppan met me every evening to register his attendance and orally report his wildlife sightings which I duly recorded in a logbook initialled by my boss daily.

A born bluffer, Suppan audaciously regarded his job as a sinecure. It soon became clear that his reports were fictitious and exaggerated. But there was no way to check these since, like his fellow watchmen, he worked alone. But discreet enquiries, revealed that he spent most of his time collecting wild honey for sale and that his wildlife reports were far from factual.

Once he reported having seen a large herd of gaurs near a waterfall in the estate for six successive days, prompting my boss to wryly remark, “He seems to have tethered them there!” His reports on the movement of elephant herds were never dependable since he relied heavily on hearsay and conjecture, seldom bothering to locate them.

Another time he reported having seen the pug marks of a tiger. Elated, my boss scoured the area for over an hour but found nothing. Returning crimson-faced, he ran into a grinning Suppan who, after being reprimanded, informed him he had just spotted two wild cats near his bungalow. Expecting the felines to be civet cats, the Scot grudgingly followed Suppan—only to find himself gazing at his two pet Siamese cats!

That proved to be the proverbial last straw. The next day Suppan got his marching orders.


Email: gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com

