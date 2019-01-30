The life and death of our beloved pet dogs

G Philomina By

Express News Service

One day, while watching TV, I came across news about a graveyard facility for dogs in a foreign country. It brought back some memories of our pet dogs. When I was 10 years old, we had an Alsatian puppy, named Hardy by my two elder brothers after the comic duo Laurel and Hardy. My eldest brother was fond of the pup and every Sunday he took Hardy to the nearby Thamirabarani River to bathe him. Later, when my brother joined a training programme, Hardy missed him very much. Unfortunately, after three years of his life with us, Hardy left us.

Five years later, we got Roshan, a Pomeranian pup. We all loved him, but he was more attached to my second brother as he took more care of him. Nearly three years later, my brother met with an accident and was hospitalised. Every day, Roshan waited for him and didn’t take in any food. After 12 days, when my brother returned, he fed Roshan, who started to eat. But the period of starvation affected Roshan’s internal organs and he died within four days of my brother’s return.

My mother had a caring nature and tended to our cows and the pups. She of course provided food in time for Hardy and Roshan. But as she was busy with household work, it was difficult for her to spend time with the pups. When Roshan starved, mom struggled a lot to feed the pup. It took a long time for her to recover from Roshan’s death.

Later, our family moved elsewhere. My eldest brother got married and settled in our native place. Mom and I joined our second brother in another city, where I studied at a nearby college. The practice of having the cows for the household need of milk was stopped. When we had to leave the house for work and college, mom would feel very lonely. So, we got her a female Pomeranian pup. Mummy named her Julia and was attached to that pup.

Once, because of high blood pressure, Mom fainted in the bathroom. She was advised not to lock the bathroom inside. Mom instructed Julia that whenever she went inside and until she came out, she should stand guard outside.

Julia lived with us for more than five years. After my studies, I got a job in another city. When mummy’s health deteriorated, Julia got less care and suffered. Once when I came home to see mom, Julia died peacefully on mom’s lap.

