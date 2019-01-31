Our hair was in the principal’s crosshairs 

Aditya Mukherjee By

I recently got the news about the death of our former school principal, Mr Chatterjee. He was in his eighties. His demise brought back some fond memories of my schooldays when he was the principal. A mathematician par excellence, it was his take-no-prisoners approach to matters concerning the rough, unkempt head of hair of boys that was usually a subject of discussion among students and teachers. Having taught at an Army school in Kolkata before joining ours in Delhi, Chatterjee always believed that a student should have a military-style haircut that epitomised discipline and concentration.

Whenever he came across students between Class 8 and 12 strutting around with an overgrown crop of hair, they would be promptly summoned to his room. After 10-15 minutes, the students could be seen leaving the room sheepishly, resembling plucked chickens. The hair of these boys would have been mercilessly cropped by the principal, who wielded the scissors himself. And left with no option these students had to visit a saloon on reaching home that very day, cropping their jumbled hair further to give it a military-cut look.

During morning prayer meetings, Chatterjee sir, among other things, would unfailingly read the riot act to boys about maintaining a military cut with a voice that boomed across the entire ground. Yours truly, an otherwise obedient and meek boy, had to pay the price for having the gall to let his curly hair grow beyond the permissible limit. I was studying in Class 11 then. When our gimlet-eyed principal saw me standing in the back row, he promptly called me on to the stage.

He grabbed my proud curly crop of overgrown hair in his palms, and said in a sarcastic tone: “Students, have a look at our Amitabh Bachchan. Looks like he wants to act in Bombay movies. Do you want me to cut your hair in the morning prayer?’’ A wave of suppressed giggles rippled through the crowd even as fear lurched up my throat. I heaved a sigh of relief when he finally let me go with a warning that next morning he would like to see me with a military cut. I dutifully obeyed.

Now I realise that no matter how trivial such issues may have seemed to us those days, our principal wanted us to follow discipline and give more importance to studies rather than to our looks and attire. I will always miss you, Chatterjee sir.

