Raising a toast now and again at office  

One great office etiquette among my colleagues is the act of throwing a treat to celebrate when something pleasant or profitable happens to one of us.

By D Krishnaswamy Rao
One great office etiquette among my colleagues is the act of throwing a treat to celebrate when something pleasant or profitable happens to one of us. The unwritten rules on the subject are sportively observed by everyone in the group.

It could be when a dapper young colleague turns up looking smarter with a designer haircut. An elderly office manager found smugly seated in his swivel chair early in the morning at the start of office hours wearing a brand new shirt? That certainly calls for a celebration. I remember how I was once lovingly collared by my office mates, when I took to wearing reading glasses because of long-sightedness. And when an upwardly mobile pal gets a promotion, that needs a champagne party. With a straggling group of men and women working together at the same office under one roof, there would be a toast now and again. A display of blissful bonhomie no one would like to miss.

I remember when a regional manager in our bank found one day that his name had unwittingly landed in a newspaper. His daughter, an undergraduate student in a city college, had stood in a long queue before a bookstore at the crack of dawn for buying the latest book in the Harry Potter series. And how the girl had gushed forth her enthusiasm for the fictional marvel, and how her dear dad S Achyutanantaswamy was also an avid reader, was the substance of a story by an enterprising reporter. Caught up in the vociferous ovation immediately upon entering the office, he instantly ordered a swig of coffee and snacks for all in his secretariat staff. 

A female colleague once wished to host lunch on getting a transfer to her native town. She let loose a note around the office inviting all for the occasion. When it was received back after doing the rounds, our host was at her wits’ end. There was this noting by the boss, first and foremost, scribbled in his inimitable hand that could only be deciphered after looking at it from all angles possible. The message was: “The day being Ekaadasi, I fast. But you please go ahead with your party.” 

Quite a few had signed under the austere declaration. Did all of them plan to go on a fast too? The bewildered woman had to go around, seeking their intent. A delightful instance of fast versus feast, it turned out to be!

