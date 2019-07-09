Home Opinions Mindspace

Unplanned trips on the trains of Italy

Just a few months ago, I was at the Italian Embassy in Canberra, Australia to be part of their open day aimed to promote Italian culture.

Published: 09th July 2019

By rameshinder sandhu
Just a few months ago, I was at the Italian Embassy in Canberra, Australia to be part of their open day aimed to promote Italian culture. I was almost vibrating with excitement, especially when an official asked visitors if they had ever been to Italy. It was obvious, considering how I landed in Italy.

It was a trip taken nearly a decade ago, when I was enrolled in a three-year graduation programme in Lucerne, Switzerland. After finishing my lecture one Friday evening, I boarded the last train to Chiasso, the Swiss border town that rubs shoulders with Como, Italy, to meet a friend. It was still dark when the train pulled up in the town. Having left even the early birds behind with my arrival, I decided to not notify him of my arrival at least until sunrise.

To kill time, I planned to take a stroll on the sleepy yet charming streets, but the moment I stepped out, I noticed the country border road, where the friendly officials agreed to take pictures of me with the border signs in the background.

As I opened up on what brought me to Chiasso, one of them with all his zeal suggested, “If you have come all the way here, why don’t you go to Milan? It is just an hour away by train.” He added that there was a train arriving in the next hour.

Continuing my walk, I considered going to Milan. Checking the ticket price, I found out that it was just 11 Euros. Decision made, I bought Milan’s ticket and messaged my friend to postpone the Chiasso chapter. An Italian passenger in the train advised me to explore the famous Duomo cathedral.  

When I was on the roof of the Duomo, taking in the birds eye view of Milan with tourists from across the globe, I met a young tour guide leading a group from New York. When I told her about my sudden plan to take the train to Milan, she was just like that border official. She painted a wonderful picture of Venice before my eyes. “Don’t miss Venice,” she said. “It is the world’s most unique city.”

Minutes after sunset, I was on the train to Venice, promising myself to only spend a day there but ended up staying for three days. I wish I could have covered more, especially Rome. But I had to go back as I was already missing my lectures in Lucerne. Thankfully, I didn’t forget to meet my friend on the way back! On that trip, I was reminded, “A good traveller has no fixed plans and no intent upon arriving.”

rameshinder sandhu
Email: rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com

