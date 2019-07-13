Home Opinions Mindspace

How one tried to woo his boss and got dirty

Then, one day, his boss wanted to play cricket.

By P Subramanian
The other day, when I bumped into my friend Das, I noticed that he looked a bit gloomy. When I enquired if something was wrong, he said, “One must not get too close to a boss. Because bosses are like fire. If you get too close to a fire, you’ll get burned. At the same time, if you stay far away from a fire, you would be left in the cold.” On hearing this, I was perplexed. “What happened?” I asked. He said that one day he had bragged to his boss about how great a cricketer he was during his college days.

Then, one day, his boss wanted to play cricket. He called up all the staff members and told them to prepare for a friendly match. “He told me that he wanted to conduct a match involving all members of the office staff on a Sunday. He wanted me to take part in that match,” Das recounted. Having boasted about his cricketing skills, there was no escape. 

So my friend presented himself wearing a white shirt and trousers on the day of the match. The office staff formed two teams. The team that won the toss decided to bat first. “My team had to field first. I was positioned at the square leg. It had rained the previous night and the ground was soggy. Fortunately, the pitch was hard with a mat over it,” Das said. 

He claimed that a member of the other team 
batted aggressively in a bid to impress the boss. “He hooked a short pitched delivery to the leg side. The ball went up in the air. Other players shouted, ‘Catch it Das’! I ran backwards looking up at the sky. Then suddenly, I slipped on the muddy ground and fell down. I was wearing a white shirt! I rose up with a thick coating of mud on my back,” Das remembered.

 “I did not have another pair of cloths. I felt it was inappropriate to continue in the field further. I left the ground heading home. When I called an autorickshaw, the driver gave me a dirty look and refused to take me in. After agreeing to pay more, another auto driver agreed to give me a ride, provided I cleaned up the vehicle’s seat.” 

“You need not have chased the ball so hard on a slippery ground,” I told Das. “I was guilty of trying to impress my boss with my fielding skills, unmindful of the ground conditions. But, I ended up deserting my team halfway into the match,” he confessed.

