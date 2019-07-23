Home Opinions Mindspace

Black magic on a new moon night

Raghu Babu was a benevolent small hotel owner in our town in the early 80s. He was an obvious friend in need and a person with a munificent personality.

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

BLACK MAGIC

For representational purposes

By Anil Kumar Patnaik
Express News Service

Raghu Babu was a benevolent small hotel owner in our town in the early 80s. He was an obvious friend in need and a person with a munificent personality. He was not a moneyed man. His regular attire used to be a loose half-pant tightened with a broad belt and a half-shirt.
A gourmet would appreciate his culinary skills, especially his South Indian dishes. His idly with besan curry was famous in and around the town. People from villages nearby too hired him to cook for marriages or rituals. 

At one end of our town, there was a crematorium adjacent to a perennial river, followed by a lonely road before the next inhabitation. It was the late hours of a new moon night. Raghu was returning from a nearby village in his dynamo-fitted bicycle after a cooking assignment. He crossed the crematorium and was slowly riding on the British-made river bridge. Suddenly, he saw something unusual. Fire was lit on the river bed and a small girl was sitting nearby with her eyes closed. He rode his bicycle towards the river bed, mounted the stand and started paddling to brighten the dynamo light. The fire was lit by cow dung cakes and few Puja items were scattered around.

A middle-aged man with unkempt hair and shaggy beard stepped out of the river. He noticed Raghu, came running to the spot and started babbling something. He poured myrrh resin to the fire and the blaze went high. Raghu was sure that the man was practising witchcraft. Without wasting a second, Raghu took out his belt and started swinging it around in the dark. The rogue cried in deep pain, possibly because the buckle hit his head. He jumped into the river and waded fast to the other side. 

Raghu carried the semiconscious girl carefully to his bicycle. Astonishingly, he met a few acquaintances on the way who were in search of a missing girl. One of them was the girl’s uncle. He told them the entire story. He inspired many with his bravery.

As I was recollecting the incident, my brother told me that Raghu took eternal rest three years ago. The girl would have settled down by now and the warlock might have expiated his sins. Today, a market has developed where his small hotel used to exist. Only his heroic deeds linger in the minds of people like me and of course the aroma of his besan curry.

Anil Kumar Patnaik

Email: anilpatnaik8@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp