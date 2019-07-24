Home Opinions Mindspace

A disease taking over urban elite

I was speaking to my dear friend in Hyderabad the other day.

By Rajan das gupta
I was speaking to my dear friend in Hyderabad the other day. We were discussing the effects of attitude sickness—the latest silent killer. I asked her how she, being a healthcare personality, is so down to earth. She said being grounded and not looking down to the world was her motto. 

It is true. She cares for the needy without thinking of the financial benefits. She is a perfect example of someone who has defied attitude sickness—a dreaded psychological condition that is spreading unnoticed amongst us. Attitude sickness generally is noticed among the members of the upper echelons of an urban society. 

It starts with the feeling I am the greatest and leads to narcissism. ‘I cannot be reached by everyone. All throughout, it is me, me and me, a narcissist thinks.’ Of late, with great pain, I have noticed attitude sickness killing the human qualities of many of my friends in the media industry. Some of them are senior journalists working in the entertainment segment. They think since they hobnob with the stars and celebrities, they are equivalent to them. 

They are failing to understand that they suffer from a psychological disorder, which would later have them detached from the society, which helped them rise. Not just them. Sadly, attitude sickness is becoming prevalent in urban India. An associate of mine, who suffered from it ultimately took his own life at a desperate point. 

Attitudes start conquering and killing minds silently. They tend to give a feeling that no one else is as great as I am. The people who suffer from attitude sickness underestimate everyone around and overestimate their own potential. When they are proven wrong, they become desperate.  The main cause of attitude sickness is an unbalanced mind guided by narcissism. It could be a product of the neoliberal age in which we live, where successful individuals are celebrated and those who fail are mocked. 

However, when I interacted with a media friend who conducted a research on emotional intelligence I understood that it was a good medicine to cure attitude sickness. A sentiment is an emotion with intellect. An ability to properly analyse situations gives birth to emotional intelligence. This can curb attitude sickness. 

