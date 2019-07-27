Home Opinions Mindspace

Can we separate cinema from reality?

A lot has been written in support of this depiction—that it is just a character and shouldn’t be seen as anything more.

There is a  new lover-boy in the market. About 250 crore and still counting. He has set new standards of “masculinity”.  He seeks carnal gratification at a knife point. Without any provocation, he chases defenceless  women  menacingly at his workplace with vulgar overtures.The girl he sets eyes on is declared to be his. Consent? Objects don’t need to give consent! Why bother about consent? The girl is ever-acquiescent to the much macho man. And what follows is a vanity fair  of violence, substance abuse and delinquency.

But why should this worry us? It is worrisome because, it has brought back the horrific memories of an objectified mute representation of women whose only virtue is passive deference to her malefolk. It is more worrisome, because it is not the anti-hero, but the protagonist who perpetuates violence.  And the icing on the cake is that he finally wins and has a “happy ending”.  No amends. No atonement.

 In a lab experiment—famously termed Bobo doll experiment—young children were exposed to video clips in which a young male model engaged in aggressive and violent acts.  One group was exposed to video clips in which the actor’s violence was rewarded.  Another group was exposed to videos in which the violent man was punished  for his aggressive behaviour. 

The results were striking.  The group of children who saw the aggressive man being rewarded, performed similar aggressive acts on Bobo dolls when left alone. On the other hand, the group that witnessed the model being punished for violence exhibited little or no violent behaviour.  One might argue that the outcome of an experiment focused on children might not help predict adult behaviour.

But, subsequent research found similar behaviour in adults too. Even the adults who saw aggression being rewarded would tend to see it as a desirable trait worthy of emulation.  In a few of cases, those who perpetrated heinous crimes against women admitted to the investigators that they were ‘inspired’ by characters they admired in films. 

