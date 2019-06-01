Home Opinions Mindspace

Rejuvenating elixir of our twilight years

The uncertainty of the final moment would perpetually be hanging over one’s head. There can be no escape from them. One has to endure the changes.

By A V Raghavan
Ageing is an inevitable and irreversible biological phenomenon. The biological changes during one’s twilight years could lead to diseases, disabilities and dysfunctional organs—enough to destabilise one’s physiological and psychological equilibrium. The uncertainty of the final moment would perpetually be hanging over one’s head. There can be no escape from them. One has to endure the changes.

My wife and I, clocking 82 and 90 respectively, fortunately with God’s blessings, are agile and mobile, despite being besotted with all the old-age related complications such as arthritis, blood pressure, diabetes, dementia, spinal compression fracture, etc. We have learnt to take everything in our stride. But the one person who helps us overcome all these inconveniences is our dutiful son. Though he is based in another country, he takes care of all our needs including medical appointments, thanks to his periodical visits to Chennai. Small age-related issues such as weariness, sluggishness, laziness, fear, etc., do crop up. But the silver lining is his daily phone calls, which he has never missed all these years. They have been our rejuvenating elixir. Not to be left behind, our daughter-in-law has also helped us many a times.

Needless to say that under these circumstances, we do have a peaceful life here. Having been brought up in joint families, divine awareness and discipline have been inculcated in us right from our childhood days.
True to the adage, “Do your duty, trust in God”, we too take efforts to maintain our fitness. For the past 15 years we have been doing our daily walks twice in the well maintained Corporation Park right in front of our house. And we do our prescribed daily exercises too at home.

One of our best ways to kill time is reading. We read a lot. In both English and Tamil. And we are crazy about Carnatic music. Music kutcheris are our frequent haunts. We spend lots of time in poojas and visits to temples. My wife is one of the best culinary experts around. She is skilled in both North Indian and South Indian vegetarian dishes. In short, to quote Abraham Lincoln: “It is not the years in your life that count, it is the life in your years”. We are following these golden words. Our lives have been moulded by God’s blessings. We pray that none should have a painful twilight.

av.raghavan8@gmail.com

