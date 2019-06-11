Home Opinions Mindspace

A panther nearly killed my father

We would cut the grass on the river bank and carry them home where they would become fodder for cows.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

By DHAVALA SUBRAHMANYAM
Express News Service

It was a hot summer evening. My father, who never failed to offer arghyam (an offering to the Sun God) thrice a day, was immersed in his prayer, standing in a small puddle of water in the Swarnamukhi River. During summer, the big river dries up, leaving just puddles of water in the areas where the depth is high. 
This happened nearly five decades ago in a hamlet called Gudivada Agraharam in the then Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. I was six and used to accompany my father every day to the river.

We would cut the grass on the river bank and carry them home where they would become fodder for cows. On the fateful day, we both went to the river, as usual. I was building a sand castle on its bank, behind a thick bush. All of a sudden, there was a big splash in the river. My father stood there frozen. 

A panther was there to drink water. It had jumped into a puddle causing the splash. My father felt he was staring death in the face. “Death is inevitable,” he told himself. His immediate priority was not to save himself, but to make sure that I was out of harm’s way. Once he found I was at a safe distance,  he began worrying about the family. “The children are so young,” he said to himself. “How would my wife raise them alone?” he wondered.

Looking towards the sun, he said “O God, what a precarious position you have put me in!”
The wild beast kept staring at him. Had he moved an inch forward or backward, it might have pounced on him. However, standing still was also not a bright idea, he thought.Plunging into the depths of the river to avoid being attacked was an option. But it was impossible to stay under the water for long. Who knows when the beast might leave.

The only choice left was to pray and leave his fate to the God. As he started praying, something strange happened. Instead of attacking him, the beast made a loud howl and left the river. It jumped into a nearby bush and disappeared. It was a near-death experience for my father who heaved a sigh of relief and lived long to tell the tale. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp