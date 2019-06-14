Home Opinions Mindspace

It takes years to be an overnight success

A few laughed at me, a few gave me sarcastic looks and the genuine few told me that you need an MBA from a world-class university followed by years of experience in leadership positions.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Anand G
Express News Service

In 2008, I joined one of India’s big four IT giants as an engineering trainee. While everybody was enquiring about the next corporate title in the ladder, guess what I was doing? I was trying to find out how to become the CEO of the organisation.

A few laughed at me, a few gave me sarcastic looks and the genuine few told me that you need an MBA from a world-class university followed by years of experience in leadership positions. I was not convinced because to me, it was all about the way you think, period.

I went to bed that night imagining that when I wake up, I will be the CEO of the organisation as someone will spot my talent and reward me with the instant recognition I deserve. Crazy, isn’t? Yes, that young chap was as crazy as anyone you know.

A beautiful sunrise followed and when I got out of bed, nothing had changed. I am what I am. The reality hurt but I accepted it gracefully as I understood that it will take its own time. That day I redefined TIME as Temperament, Improvement, Maturity and Experience. I realised that there is no overnight success. Rather,
it takes at least 10 years to be an overnight success. From that day onwards I don’t chase success. Instead I pursue excellence and the journey is even more meaningful. There is no destination, only beautiful milestones.

Today I work as a manager in a French-based bank’s IT division. I have seen many ups and downs. It has been a roller-coaster ride. However, this approach has always helped me to stay grounded and treat both successes and failures the same way.

While success builds your confidence, failure gives you learning. Both are an essential ingredient of a meaningful career. I have shared this piece of advice to those juniors who trust my words and who expect instant gratification in this fast-paced world. And I am glad that they are able to see things the way I do.
In essence, I am not saying don’t think big; I am saying think big, but give it time and develop the essential qualities required to reach your destination. If you are able to do that, then success is yours.

Anand G
Email: kaizen0607@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp