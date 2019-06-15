Home Opinions Mindspace

Unlike us, photos are beyond Yama’s reach

It is a picture taken of them as a group, in 1976, on an early morning at Park Street, outside the famed Mocambo restaurant.

Shevlin Sebastian
When my former classmate Ranjan Kamath put up a photo on Facebook, of a few of our teachers at St. Xavier’s Primary school in Kolkata, emotions welled up inside me like an ocean wave. It is a picture taken of them as a group, in 1976, on an early morning at Park Street, outside the famed Mocambo restaurant.

The angled sunlight brightens the wall behind them, but all of them are in the shade. Among the women, who are in the majority, I can recognise Mrs Fernandes, Mrs Mustafi, Mrs Sodhi, Miss Gonsalves and Mrs Stephens. While one wears jeans, another is in black slacks, two are in brightly-coloured bell-bottoms, and the rest are in sarees. They look happy. And they are exactly as I remembered them, in their thirties and forties, radiating energy and confidence.

Right in front of the group, sitting on his haunches, is the handsome Ronald Gass. His sunshades are resting on his wavy hair, and he wears a brown T-shirt and slacks, with long sideburns, a style statement of that time. They are about to go for the annual teachers’ picnic on a bus.So how did Ranjan get the photo? His mother Cecelia D’Souza was a teacher and this was in her collection. But she died of cancer two years ago. A heart-breaking blow for him. Others may have died, but I don’t know. One teacher, Rama Singh, lives in New York with her son Arvinder Pal.

They must all be in their seventies and eighties. Their youthful looks must have given way to wrinkles, creaking joints, and a slower pace of life. Has life treated them well? Are they okay financially? Do they have health problems? Are their children looking after them? I have no answers. But the photo confirms what I knew subconsciously: their influence abides in me, as strong as ever.

When I look at the photo, I am also looking at my own passing years. The student is long dead, along with a bit of the innocence of that time. I could not help but think of time. How it never stops, but just goes on and on ... relentlessly. As I keep staring at the photo, I have an unexpected reaction—my throat tightens. It takes me a while to understand why. Just as we students and teachers are moving forward, from the opposite side, Lord Yama is moving towards us, on a horse, his mace held high, waiting to pluck us, one by one.

